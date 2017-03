Baja Earth Shakes

A small earthquake rattled Guadalupe Victoria in Baja California.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the minor temblor at 10:57 A.M. Wednesday. The magnitude 4.0 earthquake was centered about 8 miles Southwest of Guadalupe Victoria , about 33 miles from Mexicali in Baja California  , Mexico. There are no initial reports of injury or damage.