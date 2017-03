Family additions at the Library

(Family Place Library Ribbon Cutting)….There will be two ceremonies.

On April 4th at the Heber Community Center and Imperial County Free Library. A ribbon cutting ceremony will also be held April 6 at the Calipatria branch of the free library. The ceremonies are to unveil a redesigned space for families with infants, toddlers and pre-schoolers. The ceremonies will begin at 5:30 pm at both locations.