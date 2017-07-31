Strikezone To Open Soon

(Local Bowling facility to open soon)…An open house was held late last week.

The Strikezone will be operated by ARC Imperial Valley. They took over the facility from a group of local investors, who purchased the building after Brunswick XL closed about a year ago. The facility will not only feature Bowling, with a Pro Center, but also Laser Tag, a game room and a sit down restaurant. Mozzarelli Pizza and Gelato, as operated by Arc, will relocate to the new Strikezone. A soft opening is scheduled for this Saturday, August 5th. The Grand Opening will be held once they obtain a liquor permit. That is expected in about a month.