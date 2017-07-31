Fatal Injury Victim Identified

(Victim in Freak accident identified)…The woman was killed after she and her boyfriend were struck by a run-a-way trailer.

The tragedy occurred Wednesday morning at Fifth and Cesar Chavez in Calexico. The Calexico Brown Bag Coalition said 54-year-old Norma Rosas Alvarado was a homeless person. They hosted a memorial service for the woman recently. The Coalition said the woman is survived by her 4 children and her mother. Her boyfriend was injured in the incident. He was treated at El Centro Regional Medical Center.