Son of El Chapo's Former 2nd Hand Man

(El Chapo’s God-son turns himself in)….Damaso Lopez Serrano volunteered himself to the DEA in Calexico last week.

He is the son of Damaso Lopez Nunez who had been fighting El Chapo’s children for control of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel, before his arrest by Mexican authorities. Joaquin El Chapo Guzman is currently in custody in the United States after be extradited from Mexico.