CBP Keeps Busy

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Border Patrol agents made significant arrests last week.

On Thursday evening a 27-year old Somerton , Arizona man was arrested after CBP officers at the San Luis port of entry found nearly 28 pounds of cocaine worth over $300.000 and more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine worth $48,000 hidden in his vehicle. The driver was turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

At about 2:00 a.m. Wednesday two men were arrested after they were stopped at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint near Pine Valley. The driver , a 19-year old man , and his 18-year old passenger , were referred to secondary inspection after agents noticed 2 men laying down in the cargo area of the SUV. Three additional men were found in the back seat of the vehicle. The driver and his passenger , both U.S. citizens , as well as the five undocumented immigrants were arrested. Following the arrests , agents discovered an AR-15 rifle loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition in the SUV rear cargo area.