Air Alert Sunday Afternoon

(Air Alert issued for Calexico)….It was issued Sunday afternoon.

The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District issued the Alert at 4:00 in the afternoon. The Air Alert indicated the 8-hour average for Ozone had reached 112 on the Air Quality Index at the Ethel Street monitoring station. That level of Ozone translates into an air quality condition of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those groups are primarily children and people with asthma. The levels reduced overnight. By 5:00 am Monday air quality in Calexico was listed as Moderate.