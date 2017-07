On To The Next Phase

(IID moving on to the next phase in the QSA)….The next phase is how water will be conserved.

The water is for transfer to San Diego under the Quantification Settlement Agreement. The next phase is the On-Farm Efficiency Conservation Program. The previous method of water conservation, fallowing, has ended. The Imperial Irrigation District will begin signing up participants for the On-Farm Program on September 30th. Participants will be paid $285 per acre-foot of water conserved.