Large Sand Pile

(CHP finds sand in the road)…Lots of sand.

The California Highway Patrol says the sand was discovered at 8:17 Friday morning. They estimate 700 pounds of sand was in the roadway on Highway 186, north of the Andrade Port of Entry. The CHP called Cal Trans to help clean up the large sand pile. An investigation is underway to determine who dumped all the sand. It is being listed as a non-injury Hit and Run.