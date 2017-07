First For Imperial County

It opened this week near Brawley. The Ribbon Cutting ceremony was held for Doc’s Organics. Production is set to begin at any time. Phase one of the Packing Shed will feature citrus grown organically exclusively by Doc’s Organics. Eventually they will pack organic produce from other companies, as well. The packing shed was built partly with a loan from the County Agriculture Benefit Program.