Border Patrol Arrests Two

(Two arrested at Checkpoint)….Border Patrol agents made the arrest Wednesday.

An SUV pulled up to the checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Campo and Pine Valley. Upon inspecting the vehicle, agents noticed two individuals lying in the cargo area of the SUV. They found three others sitting in the back seats. Agents questioned the five, and they all admitted being in this country illegally. A continued search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of an AR-15 assault rifle loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition. Agents arrested the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle and his 18-year-old passenger. They were charged with Human Smuggling.