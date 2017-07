Special Saturday Hours

(Assemblyman’s local office)…It will be open Saturday.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says the special hours for Saturday will be from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Assemblyman has been in the news lately, with the Governor holding ceremonies to sign Garcia’s environmental bills. His constituents will have a chance to be updated on the activities Saturday. The Assemblyman’s local office is located at 1101 Airport Road, Suite D, in Imperial.