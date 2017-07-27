Baby Israel

(Baby found safe)….The one month old was abducted early Wednesday morning.

Yuma Police issued an Amber Alert at just after 5:00 Wednesday morning. They said the non-custodial father of the baby, abducted the child from his mother’s home, injuring the mother and the mother’s brother in the process. The father, who has no parental rights, was identified as Alfredo Lopez. Police in Yuma said Wednesday afternoon that they had found baby Israel and he was unharmed. The father was placed under arrest. They have not released any of the details in the case.