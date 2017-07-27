The Team is Back

( The Strike Team is back)….The Team got back to the Valley Wednesday night.

They spent a week in Mariposa County assisting with the Detwiler Fire. The Imperial County Strike Team consisted of units from the Imperial County, Brawley, Holtville and Yuma Fire Departments. County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas said the entire team was fine. The Chief said there was a lot of hard work during the past week, and the local Strike Team did a great job. The latest report says the Detwiler fire is now 75 percent contained. Cal Fire officials say the fire has burned over 81,300 acres. It started July 16th. The cause is still under investigation.