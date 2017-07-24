City Gets Grant For Swimming Lessons

The City of El Centro has received a grant from the USA Swimming Foundation.

The grant is part of the Make a Splash program that makes swimming lessons available to children who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford them. As part of the Make a Splash Local Partner network , the City of El Centro will make free or reduced cost lessons available to 50 children. The grant will provide an opportunity to teach children the basics of swimming at a very young age , so that they will not fear the water according to Patricia Urena , Recreation Supervisor for the City of El Centro. Safety instructors will also promote water safety tips such as no swimming in canals and never swim alone.

114 grants totaling nearly $475,000 have been awarded nationwide.