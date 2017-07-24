Baked Bean Recall

Bush Brothers and Company have announced a voluntary recall of certain 28 ounce cans of Bush's Baked Beans.

Affected by the recall are Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans , Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. The recall is due to potentially defective side seams on the cans. The company noted that , to date , no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported. Bush's says that you should dispose of the affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled. The recall affects only the 28 ounce cans and all have a Best By date of June 2019.

More information is available at the Bush Brothers and Company website.