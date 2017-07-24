Spectacular Show. Little Damage

Imperial Valley skies were lit up early Monday morning.

A fast moving storm brought thunder , lightening and scattered rain early Monday morning. The National Weather Service reported that they measured .35 inches of rain at the Imperial County Airport but many of the central and north areas of the Valley got little or no rain. The Imperial Irrigation District reported that 203 customers in El Centro were without electricity for nearly an hour due to a lightening strike. According to IID Spokesperson Marion Champion , the outage was reported at 12:33 a.m. in the western part of the city , west of Adams Avenue and the Barbara Worth - Imperial Avenue neighborhood. Power was restored at 1:25 a.m. Scattered flooding was also reported along roadways in the Winterhaven area and along Highway 78 between Interstate 8 and Blythe.