Suspect in custody

(Senior attacked in Calexico)…Police say it was reported late last week.

25-year-old Jorge Castillo reportedly attacked the senior, knocking him to the ground and throwing his walker to one side. The attack was reported at a Laundromat in Calexico. The suspect tried to take the elderly man’s backpack. Police say several witnesses rushed the suspect and had him pinned to the ground, but Castillo fought back and was able to escape. Police searched the area and located the suspect near the New River. Witnesses identified the suspect and he was arrested. He is charged with assault and robbery.