Police looking for 16 year old suspect

(Teen suspected of shooting his step-father)…It was reported Monday.

El Centro Police said in a release the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Brighton Avenue. At just after 1:00 Monday afternoon a woman called police to report her husband had been shot. Officers arrived and found the victim and the woman who had made the call. The suspect had fled. The victim was treated by paramedic and transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for further treatment. Police say they are looking for the 16-year-old stepson of the victim. No motive for the shooting has been given.