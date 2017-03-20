Cal Trans work on I-8

(Cal Trans says they are still working on I-8)….Motorists are being asked to be vigilant.

Work is on Interstate 8 from Holtville to Yuma. They say current work is near Gordon’s Well Road. Traffic on westbound I-8 at Gordon’s Well Road will be reduced to a single lane and shifted to Eastbound I-8. Both travel directions will be on eastbound I-8 lanes, divided by k-rail, from just west of Gordon’s Well road to just east of the All American Canal Bridge. This traffic switch is necessary to pave that remaining portion of the highway. Motorists are asked to be aware of and follow detour signs. Construction on the Interstate began in 2016. Cal Trans says it will be completed in 2019.