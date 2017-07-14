Friday Morning Cocaine Seizure

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling cocaine.

According to the Border Patrol , the man entered the checkpoint shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday. A canine team alerted to the car and further inspection led to the discovery of 5 sealed packages concealed in the rear seat. The packages tested positive for cocaine. The narcotics weighed 12 and a half pounds and have a street value of over $188.000. The man , a Mexican citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.