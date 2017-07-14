CBP Intercepts Cash Headed To Mexico

A 29-year old Brawley , California woman was detained after U.S. Customs and Border Protection ( CBP ) officers found $142,000 in unreported currency as she attempted to cross into Mexico at the San Ysidro port of entry.

According to the CBP , shortly before noon on Thursday , July 13 , 2017 , Officers were conducting southbound inspections of travelers heading to Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing. A CBP detector dog alerted to a jacket on the front seat of the 2011 Chevy Camaro the woman was driving. Officers inspected the jacket and found several wrapped bundles of U.S. currency concealed in the lining of the garment. More bundles of bills were found in the woman's purse. The cash totaled over $142,000. The woman . a U.S. citizen , was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing.

It is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling more than $10,000 to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. , or to conceal it with intent to evade the reporting requirements. CBP seized the money and the car.