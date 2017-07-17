Child abduction

(Amber Alert)….It was issued out of Soledad, California.

The Alert was issued early Monday morning due to a child abduction. The California Highway Patrol says 1-year-old Emiliano Salinas was in a carseat in the rear of the vehicle when it was stolen. The child is described as a Hispanic male, 2 feet tall, weighing 23 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing and black and white shirt and gray pants. The suspect is unknown at this time. The suspect was last seen driving a 1992 white Honda Accord, with California License Plate number 6RGB061. The incident occurred in Soledad, but the CHP has notified all of Southern California. If you see the vehicle, call the Soledad Police Department at 831 385-8380.