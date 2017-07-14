IID Board of Directors

(Imperial Irrigation District Board meets Tuesday)…The Directors will have four action items to decide.

The first is a Power Purchase agreement with Titan Solar 1, for IID’s eGreen Program. The other three items are requests for funds. The Salton Sea Authority, Colorado River Board and the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation will be making the requests. The Imperial Irrigation District has traditionally provided funds to all three entities, and these requests could be for budgeted funds. The Board opens their public meeting at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.