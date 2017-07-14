Collision details released

(Details released on fatal injury collision)…The collision occurred Thursday evening at around 7:00 pm.

26 year old Josef Alexander Sandoval of El Centro. Police say he was driving a Brown Chevrolet in the 800 Block of East Main Street. Officers determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck two parked cars. Paramedics arrived on scene before the police. They determined the driver had succumbed to his injuries. Police arrived and discovered a large quantity of narcotics inside the vehicle. The investigation into the traffic collision and the narcotics is on going. Police say individuals with information related to the events should contact the El Centro Police Department.