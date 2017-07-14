Strike Team returns

(The Local Strike Team is Back)…They returned to the Imperial Valley Thursday night.

The Team had been sent to San Luis Obispo to assist in the Alamo Fire. The local Team consisted of equipment and Firefighters from the County, El Centro, Calipatria, Holtville/Calexico and Brawley. During the Friday morning update, officials said the Alamo fire was now 90 percent contained. The fire burned over 28,000 acres in San Luis Obispo County. The local Strike Team was among the 1,839 firefighters assisting in combating the blaze. The Imperial County Team had been on scene since Monday. The Cause of the fire is under investigation.