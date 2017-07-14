Collisions

(26 year old suffers fatal injuries)….Josef Alexander Sandoval of El Centro suffered the injuries in a traffic collision.

It was reported at around 7:00 Thursday evening. It occurred at 851 East Main Street in El Centro. Police are investigating the collision, and not many details have been released. A two-vehicle collision was reported at 7:50 Friday morning. It occurred on Eastbound Highway 78 at the Highline Bridge. When the California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene they found one vehicle had been towed, and the other was on the guardrail. Nobody involved in the collision was found at the scene. The CHP is investigating to determine if there were any injuries, and how the collision occurred.