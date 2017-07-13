Drugs , Cash And Guns Seized In Yuma

Yuma County law enforcement officers found more than they expected when they contacted residents of a house in the 4200 block of West 5th Place in Yuma.

Initially , deputies with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office and the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force went to the house to investigate possible threats. At the residence , agents observed evidence of a drug offense. A search warrant was obtained and agents then located approximately 12.53 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $103,000 ; 124 containers of concentrated marijuana wax worth over $6,000 ; 74 vials of honey butane oil ( THC ) with an estimated value of $3,700 ; 13 firearms ; multiple items of body armor ; $82,983 in U.S. currency ; and additional drug paraphernalia items consistent with narcotic sales.

Agents from the Yuma Police Department , MCAS Yuma Criminal Investigations Bureau , and Bureau of Alcohol , Tobacco , Firearms and Explosives assisted in serving the warrant due to the discovery of stolen items to include military issue body armor.

Two suspects were booked into Yuma County Detention Center as a result of the search , 25-year old Angel Garcia and 25-year old Maria Sanchez , both of Yuma. They are being held on charges of possession of a narcotic drug for sale , possession of a narcotic drug , possession of marijuana for sale , possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.