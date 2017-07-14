Supervisors meet Tuesday

(Supervisors to discuss the Community and Agricultural Benefit Programs)…The discussion will be at Tuesdays Board of Supervisors meeting

. District two Supervisor Luis Plancarte asked for the discussion. Plancarte said last week the Board may want to call for a moratorium on the programs. The moratorium would allow the Board time to figure out the goals and rules surrounding the programs. Funds for the programs are provided by the Solar Developers in the County. The original purpose was to provide low cost loans to help those in need develop local businesses and Agriculture endeavors. The Supervisors will also consider a Memorandum of Understanding on the New River Improvement Project. The MOU would be with the Imperial Irrigation District and the City of Calexico. The Public portion of the Tuesday meeting begins at 9:30 am.