Yuma Woman Run Over By Her Own Car

Yuma County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an accident that happened Wednesday night.

According to the YCSO ,shortly before 10:00 p.m. ,  deputies responded to Alameda Avenue and 26th Street in the Foothills. The initial investigation revealed that 63-year old Monica Tuggle attempted to exit her car , a 2013 Jeep Compass. Tuggle apparently thought the vehicle's transmission was in the Park position , however , the vehicle was not in Park and rolled back over the driver , who became pinned under the wheels. She was declared dead at the scene. The cause of the incident is still under investigation but YCSP says that alcohol may be a factor in the accident.

