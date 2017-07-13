Caltrans Starts Calexico Work Tuesday

Caltrans is continuing work in the Calexico area.

The closure of State Route 98 from V.V. Williams Avenue to Cesar Chavez Boulevard will be extended through the Cesar Chavez Boulevard / SR98 intersection beginning at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. Caltrans says the closure is necessary to accommodate widening the intersection , installing traffic signals and providing railroad improvements as part of the SR-98 Widening Project.

Caltrans is widening State Route 98 from two to four lanes from Dogwood Road to west of Ollie Avenue and from four to six lanes from Ollie Avenue to State Route 111. Construction includes widening and signalizing six intersections. The estimated total cost of the project is $73.1 million.