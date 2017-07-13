Suspect get 3 years

(Edward James Killian sentenced)… 57 year old Killian had been found guilty in the fatal hit and run involving an 11-year-old El Centro resident.

Avory Glover was hit by a vehicle in 2015, as he and his friends walked along Dogwood Road. The vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle was later found, and it was determined it had been driven by Killian. This week he was sentenced to 3 years in prison. The District Attorney’s office had asked for a 5 year sentence. Defense attorney’s indicated they would appeal the sentence.