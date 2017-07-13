IID Trains EC FD

(Water Rescue Training)…The Training was held Wednesday morning.

The Imperial Irrigation District hosted the El Centro Fire Department. The training was provided by the IID Emergency Rescue Underwater Recovery Team. Following a briefing on Canals and Canal safety, participants went thru hands-on exercises designed to teach technical skills needed for water rescue using throw devices, ropes and Frisbouy’s. The Firefighters also practiced patient immobilization and removal from the water using a backboard and Stokes basket under simulated emergency situations. The training took place at the El Centro Water Treatment Plant