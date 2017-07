El Centro Day at the Ball Park

(El Centro Day at Petco Park)…It is set for Saturday, September 2 at 7:10 pm.

The Game will feature the Dodgers Versus the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. All Imperial Valley Residents are invited to participate. It is the annual El Centro Day at the Ball Park. Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $55 each, until August 4, or sooner if sold out. Tickets are limited. Contact the City of El Centro at 760-337-4540 for more information.