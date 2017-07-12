Governor Signs Garcia's First Bill Of The Year

Governor Edmund G. Brown , Jr. has signed AB 683 , Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia's first bill of the current legislative session.

The bill , labelled the Cultural Re-Entry Program , will expand access to resources and help reduce recidivism for previously incarcerated men and women. Specifically , the measure will authorize the Counties of Imperial , Riverside , San Diego , Los Angeles San Jaoquin , Alameda and Santa Clara to implement pilot programs to provide re-entry services and support to prisoners who are , or are scheduled to be , released from a county jail. According to Garcia , the pilot program will facilitate a culturally competent mentoring program aimed at job training and technical education , expand the availability of mental health resources and provide leadership opportunities.