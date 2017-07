Mostly Theater Company To Perform

Emma , A Pop Musical will be presented by the Mostly Theater Company.

Emma is a teen / young adult camp production and features songs made famous by stars like Katy Perry , Whitney Houston , Avril LaVigne , Shania Twain and others. There will be three performances , Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00 p.m. and a Sunday Matinee at 2:00 p.m. All performances will be at the First United Methodist Church on 8th Street in El Centro. Tickets are $10.00.