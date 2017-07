New CNO at PMH

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District has selected a new Chief Nursing Officer.

Kristi Gillespie , MS , RN , is now the Chief Nursing Officer. She has served as the hospital's Director of Medical Surgical Services and was Interim Chief Nursing Officer the last year. PMH CEO Larry Lewis said , " Kristi's extensive management experience and demonstrated leadership at Pioneers Memorial made her the natural top choice." Gillespie lives in Holtville.