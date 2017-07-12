BP Arrests Two With Drugs

A man and a woman were arrested Friday evening at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 86.

According to the Border Patrol , a vehicle with 4 people inside approached the checkpoint at about 6:00 p.m. During primary inspection a canine team alerted to the vehicle which was then referred to secondary inspection. A canine team again alerted to the cabin of the vehicle at which time the occupants were asked to get out of the car. Two of the passengers were then found to have plastic wrapped packages taped to their torsos. The contents of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. The drugs have a street value of over $12,000. The passengers were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.