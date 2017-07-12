Details On Tuesday Accident

The California Highway Patrol says that shortly before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday , they were notified of an accident at Highway 111 and Keystone Road.

A tractor trailer rig driven by Joseph Kretschmar , 42 , from Jefferson City , Tennessee , was driving the big rig southbound on Highway 111 approaching the intersection of Keystone Road. Southbound traffic was stopped at the traffic signal but Kretschmar ran the red light and collided with a pick up truck that was westbound on Keystone Road. The pick up truck was driven by 25-year old Jose A. Sanchez of Heber. He was not injured but his passenger , 36-year old Porfirio Perez of El Centro , who apparently was not wearing a seat belt , was ejected from the pick up and sustained major injuries. Kretschmar was not injured but his passenger , Christy Kretschmar , was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The Freightliner overturned and spilled oil , transmission fluid and coolant on the shoulder of the highway and a hazardous materials crew was called in for cleanup. Southbound lanes of Highway 111 were closed for several hours. The accident remains under investigation.