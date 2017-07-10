Man Arrested For Arson

An El Centro man is in Imperial County Jail after threatening to set his former employer on fire.

According to El Centro Police Commander Robert Sawyer , officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Even Hewes Highway at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Officers interviewed the victim who told them that an ex-employee , identified as 41-year old John Luna of El Centro , had poured gasoline all over the victim and threatened to light him and the business on fire. Luna than lit the nozzle of a two gallon gas can and threw it at trailer on the property. The trailer caught fire but was quickly extinguished by witnesses. Luna then left the area.

The ECPD Special Enforcement Detail ( SED ) and a K-9 unit went into action to locate Luna. They conducted surveillance in the area of the 200 block of West Heil Avenue where Luna was known to hang out. Officers confirmed that Luna was inside a trailer in the neighborhood. They surrounded the trailer and ordered Luna to come out. After a brief standoff Luna ran out of the trailer and attempted to flee from officers. K-9 officers gave several warnings that if Luna did not surrender he would be bit. Luna gave up and was taken into custody without further incident. He was than booked into Imperial County Jail for felony threats and arson.

Commander Sawyer said , " This is yet another example of how our K-9 Unit's mere presence led to the successful surrender of a potentially violent suspect. A barking canine has a tremendous deterrence effect on individuals who might otherwise fight with officers or attempt to flee."