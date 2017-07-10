2 Wounded In El Centro Shooting

El Centro Police officers are investigating an incident in the area of 5th Street and Brighton Avenues.

According to police , officers were in the area of 5th and State Streets at about 9:00 p.m. Saturday on a separate incident when they heard a loud noise near 5th and Brighton. Officers responded to the area of the loud noise to investigate and , about the same time , ECPD dispatch center received reports of a shooting in the same area.One of the callers said that a man with a gunshot wound was in the Circle K store in the area. A second victim , a woman , was found just west of the store. Both victims were transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment There has been no information released as to the identity or condition of the victims. El Centro Police Commander Robert Sawyer said that this is an on-going investigation and is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident contact the ECPD Investigations Office and Detective Omar Mandujano.