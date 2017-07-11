CUHS Building To Come Down

There's a lot of memories within the walls of the Business Building on the Central Union High School campus.

Those memories may remain but the walls are coming down. The building , constructed in 1913 , will be demolished to make was for new construction on the campus. The demolition will get underway at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday , July 12, 2017. The project is part of the CUHS Districts plan to update and upgrade the campuses of Central , Southwest and Desert Oasis High Schools with funding from the 2016 Measure K. The demolition will be live streamed on the Imperial Valley Press Facebook page.