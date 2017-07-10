Fire at SA Recycling

It was reported at just after 10:00 am.

The Recycling Center is at Highway 111 and Evan Hewes Highway, between El Centro and Holtville. An employee said they heard a big pop, and when they went outside, they saw the fire. The County Department responded to the call. Mutual aide was called in, with El Centro, NAF and Calexico Departments responding. Fire crews were keeping the fire from spreading. It was reportedly spewing a lot of black smoke, but it was not interfering with the traffic on either Evan Hewes or Highway 111. Officials said the fire may burn for some time before it is completely out.