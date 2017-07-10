Scholarships

(MANA scholarship awards)….There were 23 scholarships awarded recently. T

he MANA de Imperial Valley event was held at the Imperial Valley College Student Center. 23 competitive college and university scholarships, totaling $14,000, were awarded to Imperial Valley Latina High School seniors and IVC students. The criteria to qualify for a scholarship was: maintain a GPA of 2.75 or above on a scale of 4.0, plan to enroll in a degree seeking program at a two or four year U.S. accredited institution in the coming academic year, and having participated in community service/school activities.