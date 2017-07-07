A fourth suspect sought

(Another suspect being sought)…Three were arrested earlier this week.

The arrests were made after a man was found dead in Salton City. The three in custody were charged with suspicion of murder. The fourth suspect is also suspected of taking part in the homicide. County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for 35 year old Armando Taylor. Anyone with any information of the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 442-265-2021. The victim has been identified as 38 year old Adam Walker. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering severe trauma to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.