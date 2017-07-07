Take precautions in heat

(Excessive Heat Warning in effect)…The warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to hit at least 116 degrees. The Weather Service says this will be the hottest day for the foreseeable future. Once again, residents are advised to take precautions. Know where the Cool Centers are in Imperial County. A list is available at the County, IID and Public Health Department websites. It is recommended you stay indoors during the hottest part of the day. If you must go outdoors, be sure you drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine. Wear a wide-brimmed hat, or use an umbrella for shade. Wear lightweight, light colored, Loose fitting clothes. Limit outdoor physical activity, take plenty of breaks. Never leave a child, elderly, disabled person or animal alone in a vehicle. Check on your friends and neighbors, especially if they are elderly or have a medical condition