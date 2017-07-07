Red Cross looking for some Real Heroes

(The Red Cross is looking for some Real Heroes)….The 15th Annual Real Heroes Breakfast is coming up in September.

They are looking for nominations now. Do you know an ordinary person with extraordinary courage? Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need, or made a difference in their community? If you know a local hero, the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties asks that you nominate them for the 15th Annual Real Heroes Breakfast. Bill Earley, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross says San Diego and Imperial Counties are home to many whose inspirational deeds of courage and humanitarian services are truly selfless. He said they need the public’s help to locate those individuals and recognize the local heroes for their incredible actions. The nomination deadline is July 21. To nominate someone go to redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes, or email your nomination to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The special Breakfast is held aboard the UUS Midway Museum in San Diego.