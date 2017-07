CHP Holiday statistics

(CHP El Centro Sector Stats)…They were gathered over the Holiday weekend.

The California Highway Patrol went into their Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:00 pm Friday June 30th and remained in the MEP until Midnight Tuesday night. During that period El Centro Sector Officers arrested 8 Drunk Drivers. There were 2 Property Damage only collisions. 2 Minor Injury collisions. No major injury collisions, and no fatalities.