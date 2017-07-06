ECRMC Couplet Care

(ECRMC hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony)…It was held Wednesday Afternoon.

The ceremony was to introduce the public to El Centro Regional Medical Center’s Couplet Care in it Maternity Department. With a focus on Family Centered Care, newborn babies will stay in the room with their mothers and a support person throughout their hospital stay. They say Couplet Care offers benefits for mother and child. Avoiding the stress of separation the baby sleeps better, cries less and can feed more often. The benefits for the mother include additional time together, allowing mothers to learn more about the needs of their new baby, their individual nuances, feeding cues and characteristics, better preparing them for care at home. A support person is also considered vital. ECRMC allows the person to stay with the mother and newborn 24 hours during their care. The Support Person is also instructed on how to assist when needed.