Busy weekend along the border

(Border Patrol busy over the 4th of July Weekend)…. They issue their activity numbers for the California Border area.

Over the weekend agents seized $5.2 million worth of narcotics, and captured 13 fugitives and a previously deported sex offender was caught trying to re-enter the United States near Calexico. Agents seized more than 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 223 pounds of cocaine, 45 pounds of heroine, as well as other narcotics. The fugitives arrested were wanted for various charges, from driving under the influence, assault, burglary to probation violations.